Kyiv calls International Olympic Committee 'promoter of war'

AFP
Jan 30, 2023 / 03:20 PM IST

Ukrainian Presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak on Monday called the International Olympic Committee (IOC) a "promoter of war" after the sports body said it was considering ways for Russian athletes to compete.

"(The) IOC is a promoter of war, murder and destruction. The IOC watches with pleasure Russia destroying Ukraine and then offers Russia a platform to promote genocide and encourages their further killings," Podolyak said on Twitter.

"Obviously Russian money that buys Olympic hypocrisy doesn't have a smell of Ukrainian blood. Right, Mr. Bach?" he added referring to IOC president Thomas Bach.

The IOC has faced a backlash from Ukraine after it said last week it was looking into a "pathway" for Russians to take part, including as neutral athletes.