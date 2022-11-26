 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kherson evacuates hospitals under relentless Russian shelling

Russian forces shelled the city and surrounding area 49 times Thursday and Friday, the head of the Kherson regional military administration, Yaroslav Yanushevych, said. Thursday was one of the deadliest days since the Kremlin ordered its forces to retreat

Marc Santora and Ivan Nechepurenko

KYIV, Ukraine — As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its 10th month, Russian artillery pounded the strategic southern port city of Kherson two weeks after retreating from it, killing at least 10 civilians and wounding dozens more — and Friday, triggering a hospital evacuation.

Russian forces shelled the city and surrounding area 49 times Thursday and Friday, the head of the Kherson regional military administration, Yaroslav Yanushevych, said. Thursday was one of the deadliest days since the Kremlin ordered its forces to retreat.

“Due to constant Russian shelling, we are evacuating hospital patients from Kherson,” Yanushevych said. Pediatric patients were transferred to Mykolaiv, he said, while 100 patients from the regional psychiatric care facility were moved to Odesa.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address late Thursday that Russia had begun shelling as “revenge” after Ukrainian troops reclaimed the city.

“Almost every hour, I receive reports of strikes” in the Kherson region, Zelenskyy said. “Such terror began immediately after the Russian army was forced to flee from the Kherson region. This is the revenge of those who lost.”