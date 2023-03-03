 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Joe Biden, Olaf Scholz to focus on Ukraine war, touch on China concerns in today's meeting

Mar 03, 2023 / 06:33 AM IST

U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will focus their discussions on Friday mainly on the war in Ukraine, but could also touch on concerns that China may provide lethal aid to Russia, a senior administration official said.

The two leaders are slated to meet for an hour, including a significant one-on-one component, the official said on Thursday.

"The overarching purpose of this meeting was a chance for the two leaders to be able to coordinate specifically on Ukraine," the official said. "But I think it certainly is possible within the context of a conversation on Ukraine that the China aspect would come up."

The U.S. had not seen evidence that China had provided lethal aid to Russia thus far, but was tracking the situation closely, the official said.