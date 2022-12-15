 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jerome Powell says Fed will not change 2% inflation goal

Dec 15, 2022 / 06:13 AM IST

Jerome Powell, speaking at a press conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting where the officials lifted their overnight target rate by half a percentage point, was asked whether the Fed might consider moving its 2% inflation target up to a higher level.

Powell, speaking at a press conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting where the officials lifted their overnight target rate by half a percentage point, was asked whether the Fed might consider moving its 2% inflation target up to a higher level.

"We're not considering that. We're not going to consider that. Under any circumstances," Powell said. "We're going to keep our inflation target at 2%. We're going to use our tools to get inflation back to 2%," he said, although he allowed "there may be a longer-run project" that could take a fresh look at the central bank's inflation goal.

The Fed adopted its 2% inflation target in 2012 amid a similar push by other major central banks, believing that it best defined price stability, which it is legally mandated to achieve. Officials have argued that the target level is the sweet spot: Any lower and price pressures might run the risk of tipping into negative territory, or what economists call deflation, which is damaging to an economy.

The Fed has been pushing its short-term rate target up aggressively this year to lower inflation and has raised it from near zero levels in March to the current range of between 4.25% and 4.50%. Powell said the Fed will continue to press forward with increases and officials have penciled in a 5.1% funds rate for next year, and a lower one the year after.

According to their forecasts, the Fed expects the path of rate rises it believes it needs to cool inflation will drive up unemployment and weaken the economy next year. "I wish there were completely painless way to restore price stability. There isn’t, and this is the best we can do," Powell said.