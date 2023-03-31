Japan to restrict chipmaking equipment exports, aligning it with US China curbs

 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Reuters
Mar 31, 2023 / 07:50 AM IST

Japan's government on Friday said it plans to restrict exports of 23 types of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, aligning it with a U.S. push to curb China's ability to make advanced chips.

The trade and industry minister in a press release said it will impose export controls on six categories of equipment used in chip manufacturing, including cleaning, deposition, lithography and etching. It did not specify China as the target of those measures, saying equipment makers will need to seek export permission for all regions.

"We are fulfilling our responsibility as a technological nation to contribute to international peace and stability," the ministry said, adding that its goal was to stop advanced technology being used for military purposes.

The export restrictions, which will come into force in July, are likely to affect equipment manufactured by a dozen Japanese companies, such as Nikon Corp and Tokyo Electron Ltd.