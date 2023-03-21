 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Japan PM Fumio Kishida to meet Volodymyr Zelensky in surprise Kyiv visit

AFP
Mar 21, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST

Fumio Kishida "will directly convey to President Zelensky respect for the courage and perseverance of the Ukrainian people who are standing up to defend their homeland under his leadership, and the solidarity and unwavering support for Ukraine of Japan and the G7, chaired by Japan," the statement said.

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (File image)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a surprise visit to Kyiv on Tuesday to offer "solidarity and unwavering support," Japan's foreign ministry said.

Kishida is the last G7 leader to visit the war-torn country and has come under increasing pressure to make the trip, as Japan hosts the grouping's summit this May.

He has repeatedly said a visit to Kyiv was "under consideration," though security and logistical challenges were reportedly a major obstacle.

Kishida was in India on Monday and had been expected to return to Tokyo, but instead flew to Poland, where he reportedly boarded a train to cross into Ukraine.