January 6 hearing probes Donald Trump actions as Capitol was attacked

The House Jan. 6 committee has opened its second prime-time hearing aiming to show a “minute by minute” accounting of Donald Trump’s actions during the grisly Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

The panel is delving into the time that it says Trump did nothing to stop the violence but instead “gleefully” watched on television.

The hearing will be the last one this summer, featuring testimony from two former White House aides and showing outtakes of a Jan. 7 video that aides pleaded for Trump to make as a message of national healing for the country.

The new footage will show how Trump struggled to condemn the mob of his supporters.