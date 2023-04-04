 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Janet Yellen says OPEC+ move bad for global growth outlook

Reuters
Apr 04, 2023 / 06:53 AM IST

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday said a surprise OPEC+ oil production cut is an "unconstructive act" that will add uncertainty to the global growth outlook and to burdens on consumers at a time of high inflation.

"I think it's a regrettable action that OPEC decided to take," Yellen told reporters, adding it was too early to assess what the price impact would be.

"I think it's a very unconstructive act at this time when it's important to try to hold energy prices down."

Yellen said a reduction in gasoline prices from last year's peaks had helped limit inflation and it would be detrimental if the trend were reversed.