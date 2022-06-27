 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Iran says Saudi Arabia wants to resume diplomatic talks with Tehran

Reuters
Jun 27, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST

Iran and Saudi Arabia, the leading Shi'ite and Sunni Muslim powers in the Middle East, severed ties in 2016, with both parties backing allies fighting proxy wars across the region, from Yemen to Syria and elsewhere.

Representative image (Source: Reuters)

Saudi Arabia wants to resume diplomatic talks with Tehran, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a news conference on Monday a day after Iraq's prime minister pushed for a revival of talks between the regional rivals.

The fifth round of talks between the regional rivals were held in April.

Reuters
first published: Jun 27, 2022 12:30 pm
