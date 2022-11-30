 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Inflation in Eurozone slows as energy prices ease, but officials remain wary

New York Times
Nov 30, 2022 / 11:26 PM IST

After months of soaring from one high to the next, energy prices showed signs of slowing, as stocks of natural gas across the European Union remained unseasonably high and temperatures mild.

Easing energy prices helped lower the annual rate of inflation in the eurozone in November, the first slowdown in a year and a half. But policymakers cautioned that the worst may not yet be over.

Consumer prices in the 19 countries that use the euro as their currency rose at an annual rate of 10% in November, the European Commission reported Wednesday. In October, the rate reached a record 10.6%. Twelve months ago, it was 4.9%.

Although it remained the strongest driver behind eurozone inflation, the annual increase in the price of energy was 34.9% in November, down from a rate of 41.5% a month earlier. The price of food, however, climbed slightly, to 13.6% in the year through November.

Overall, the so-called core inflation rate, which excludes food and energy, remained steady at 5%. The “stickiness” of this rate is expected to weigh on policymakers when they hold their final meeting of the year in December.

Economists said that while the November data signaled a reverse after months of climbing consumer prices for Europe’s common currency bloc, the situation remained precarious.