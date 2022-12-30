 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India, China congratulate Prachanda on becoming Nepal PM, seek better bilateral ties

PTI
Dec 30, 2022 / 09:09 PM IST

In a meeting with Prime Minister Prachanda on Friday, Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava handed over a congratulatory letter to the Premier at the PM's Office at Singhdurbar, according to sources at the PM's Office.

Nepal's newly elected Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal

India on Friday congratulated Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" on being appointed as the new Prime Minister of Nepal and sought further strengthening of bilateral ties.

During the meeting they discussed ways to strengthen Nepal-India ties, sources said.

On December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Prachanda soon after he was elected as the new leader of Nepal and said he looks forward to working with him to further strengthen the friendship between the two countries.

"Warmest congratulations @cmprachanda on being elected as the Prime Minister of Nepal. The unique relationship between India and Nepal is based on deep cultural connect and warm people-to-people ties. I look forward to working together with you to further strengthen this friendship," Modi said in a tweet on December 25.

Meanwhile, Wang Xin, the Charge daffaires of the Chinese Embassy in Nepal, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Prachanda and handed over him a congratulatory letter from Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.