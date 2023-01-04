 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In 2023, US will continue to enhance its strategic position: White House

PTI
Jan 04, 2023 / 07:19 AM IST

In 2023, the United States will continue to enhance its strategic position over the long haul, the White House said Tuesday.

"This is a decisive decade, and we are focused on how we compete vigorously to advance our interest while building diverse coalitions to address the biggest challenges of our time," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference.

In 2022, US President Joe Biden hosted and met with leaders of the Americas, of Africa, of Southwest Asia, the Middle East, and the Pacific Islands.

That is something that the President did in just one year alone. "He has attended very consequential: the G7, the G20, and NATO summits," she said.

"This year, you will continue to see us enhance our strategic position over the long haul by doing a couple of things here that I'll list out: making significant investment in the sources of America's domestic strength; standing with Ukraine and standing up for the principles of an international order that protects sovereignty and territorial integrity and rejects aggression in Europe and also around the world; protecting Americans from threats at home and around the world as well, whether it's terrorism or cyberattacks; and building flexible coalition worldwide on food security, climate, technology, and other key issue," Jean-Pierre said.

"So, this is how the President sees his foreign policy moving forward. This is what we've been able to do in the first two years. So, this is incredibly important to the President," she said.