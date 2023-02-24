 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How one year of the Russia-Ukraine war has impacted the global economy

Sreedev Krishnakumar
Feb 24, 2023 / 05:59 PM IST

A year into the war, rising debt among emerging markets and an increased risk of ‘geo-economic fragmentation’ are causes for concern. However, rising oil prices and supply chain disruptions have largely eased.

Russia began its invasion of Ukraine a year ago on February 24, 2022

A year after Russia invaded Ukraine, the global economy is still enduring its fallout, facing consequences such as energy insecurity, inflation, and food scarcity.

The war, which began when the world was still reeling from the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, has also set back the recovery process.

One of the most visible signs of the war was its effect on food grain prices. Before the war, Ukraine was the fourth-largest exporter of corn and wheat, accounting for 8.9 percent of global wheat exports. The country was also the largest exporter of sunflower oil, which accounts for 9 percent of vegetable oils.

Together, Ukraine and Russia exported as much as 23 percent of the world's wheat. They were also responsible for 63.6 percent of the world's sunflowers and seeds.