Here's Rishi Sunak report card as he marks 100 days as UK PM

AFP
Jan 30, 2023 / 03:17 PM IST

On Wednesday, the day before his mini-anniversary, up to half a million workers will escalate a rolling series of strikes to shut down schools, railways and other public sectors.

Rishi Sunak (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

On reaching 100 days in 10 Downing Street this week, Rishi Sunak will double the duration of Liz Truss's brutally short term as British prime minister.

But having stabilised panicky financial markets after the calamitous Truss tenure, the Conservative leader has little to celebrate.

Double-digit inflation is fuelling a winter of misery for many in Sunak's Britain.

