 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

Heineken boosted by Europe beer drinkers as Asia lags

Bloomberg
Apr 19, 2023 / 01:11 PM IST

Shares in the world’s second largest brewer rose nearly 4% in early trading Wednesday after it said consumers in Europe were still largely accepting higher prices for its beers, which include its namesake brand and more premium offerings such as Birra Moretti, Beavertown and El Aguila.

Heineken boosted by Europe beer drinkers as Asia lags

Heineken NV’s first quarter was boosted by beer drinkers in Europe even as inflation persists in many key markets, which helped offset a weaker performance in the Asia-Pacific region and Nigeria.

Shares in the world’s second largest brewer rose nearly 4% in early trading Wednesday after it said consumers in Europe were still largely accepting higher prices for its beers, which include its namesake brand and more premium offerings such as Birra Moretti, Beavertown and El Aguila.

Overall volumes fell 3% on an organic basis for the quarter ended March, below the average analyst estimate for a 1.04% decline. Vietnam and Nigeria had tough quarters but the market was expecting that.

Heineken stuck to its outlook for adjusted operating profit to grow organically by mid- to high-single digits this year even as Chief Executive Officer Dolf van den Brink warned of cloudy consumer demand for its products.