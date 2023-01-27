 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Hasbro to cut 15% of workforce in 2023, estimates dour holiday quarter

Reuters
Jan 27, 2023 / 07:18 AM IST

Shares of the maker of Transformers toys fell more than 7% to $59.25 in extended trading after the company said it would eliminate about 1,000 full-time positions globally. Rival Mattel Inc also slipped about 2%.

Hasbro

Hasbro Inc said it would cut about 15% of its global workforce this year, and projected holiday-quarter results to be well below Wall Street expectations amid weakening demand for its toys and games.

Shares of the maker of Transformers toys fell more than 7% to $59.25 in extended trading after the company said it would eliminate about 1,000 full-time positions globally. Rival Mattel Inc also slipped about 2%.

Hasbro said the job cuts would start to take effect within the next several weeks, adding that the reductions were "necessary to return our business to a competitive, industry-leading position."

Hasbro joins a growing list of companies, ranging from tech majors to banks, to have reduced jobs amid threats of a recession, with the Monopoly maker warning in October that demand was starting to slip ahead of the holiday season.