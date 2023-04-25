 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies at 96

Associated Press
Apr 25, 2023 / 11:24 PM IST

Belafonte died Tuesday of congestive heart failure at his New York home, his wife Pamela by his side, said publicist Ken Sunshine.

Musician Harry Belafonte accepts a W.E.B. Du Bois Medal at the Hutchins Center Honors at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts September 30, 2014. Reuters

Harry Belafonte, the civil rights and entertainment giant who began as a groundbreaking actor and singer and became an activist, humanitarian and conscience of the world, has died. He was 96.

With his glowing, handsome face and silky-husky voice, Belafonte was one of the first Black performers to gain a wide following on film and to sell a million records as a singer; many still know him for his signature hit 'Banana Boat Song (Day-O),' and its call of 'Day-O! Daaaaay-O.' But he forged a greater legacy once he scaled back his performing career in the 1960s and lived out his hero Paul Robeson's decree that artists are "gatekeepers of truth."

Belafonte stands as the model and the epitome of the celebrity activist. Few kept up with his time and commitment and none his stature as a meeting point among Hollywood, Washington and the civil rights movement.