'Hand on heart' Johnson denies lying in UK 'Partygate' grilling

AFP
Mar 22, 2023 / 11:53 PM IST

Opening the crunch hearing by a House of Commons committee, the ex-Conservative leader swore an oath on the Bible and declared that "hand on heart, I did not lie to the House".

Boris Johnson said it would have been "utterly insane" to lie about the gatherings in 10 Downing Street, many of which were found by police to have broken pandemic lockdown legislation that he introduced. (File image source: Reuters)

Former prime minister Boris Johnson Wednesday angrily denied he lied to Britain's parliament over the "Partygate" scandal as MPs held an inquisition that could decide his political fate.

Johnson said it would have been "utterly insane" to lie about the gatherings in 10 Downing Street, many of which were found by police to have broken pandemic lockdown legislation that he introduced.

"People who say that we were partying in lockdown, simply do not know what they are talking about," Johnson added, insisting that some booze-fuelled gatherings should have been viewed as workplace meetings.