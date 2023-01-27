 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Gold subdued as US data backs Federal rate stance

Reuters
Jan 27, 2023 / 03:55 PM IST

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,926.09 per ounce, as of 0944 GMT, but held a relatively tight range after retreating nearly 1% in the previous session following the U.S. data.

(Representative Image)

Gold edged lower on Friday as robust U.S. economic data was seen as fodder for the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates high for longer, but caution ahead of inflation data and the policy meeting next week put a floor under bullion prices.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,96.09 per ounce, as of 0944 GMT, but held a relatively tight range after retreating nearly 1% in the previous session following the U.S. data.

U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,927.30.

The U.S. GDP numbers are ”prompting speculation that even though inflation is starting to look a little bit more benign, the Fed will probably have to keep rates higher for longer,” pressuring gold, said Michael Hewson, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets.