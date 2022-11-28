 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global oil market signals short-term weakness ahead of EU ban on Russian oil

Reuters
Nov 28, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST

After months of strength, crude futures are flirting with lows not seen all year as top oil consumer China enters additional COVID-19 lockdowns while central banks hike interest rates to combat inflation.

The global oil market is signaling a potential shift, as traders and analysts worry about reduced crude demand and an oversupplied market in the coming months.

Front-month global oil prices in the last week have traded weaker than future-dated contracts, while prices for physical crude grades throughout the world have declined, market participants said.

"Differentials are confirming what outright prices have been implying there is a demand deficit and/or supply surplus," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

The murkier environment comes at a fraught time for the market. On Dec. 5, a European Union ban on Russian crude imports is set to start, along with a plan by the G7 nations to force shippers to comply with a price cap on Russian oil sales.

Meanwhile, OPEC+ - the grouping of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allied producers including Russia - is set to meet to consider output levels on Dec. 4.