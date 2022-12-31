 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Giant of faith': Tributes for ex-pope Benedict XVI

AFP
Dec 31, 2022 / 05:28 PM IST

In this file photo taken on April 19, 2005 Germany's Joseph Ratzinger, the new Pope Benedict XVI, appears at the window of St Peter's Basilica's main balcony after being elected the 265th pope of the Roman Catholic Church at the Vatican City. (Image source: AFP)

Remembrances have poured in after former pope Benedict XVI died aged 95 on Saturday, almost a decade after he became the first pontiff to resign in six centuries.

Here are some of the tributes:

- 'Soul and intelligence' -
France's President Emmanuel Macron said the ex-pope "strove with soul and intelligence for a more brotherly world".

- 'Formative figure' -
Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz hailed the former German pontiff as a "special church leader" who helped shape the Catholic church.

"The world has lost a formative figure of the Catholic Church, an argumentative personality and a clever theologian," he said.

- 'Giant of faith' -
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hailed the former leader of the Catholic Church as a "giant of faith and reason".