'Giant of faith': Tributes for ex-pope Benedict XVI

Remembrances have poured in after former pope Benedict XVI died aged 95 on Saturday, almost a decade after he became the first pontiff to resign in six centuries.

Here are some of the tributes:

- 'Soul and intelligence' -

France's President Emmanuel Macron said the ex-pope "strove with soul and intelligence for a more brotherly world".

- 'Formative figure' -

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz hailed the former German pontiff as a "special church leader" who helped shape the Catholic church.

"The world has lost a formative figure of the Catholic Church, an argumentative personality and a clever theologian," he said.

- 'Giant of faith' -

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hailed the former leader of the Catholic Church as a "giant of faith and reason".

She described him as "a Christian, a pastor, a theologian, a great figure in history, that history will never forget". - 'Spiritual depth' -

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki bid farewell to "one of the greatest theologians of our time". "Throughout his life, he showed the spiritual and intellectual depth of Christianity. He leaves behind a great legacy," he said. - 'Great theologian' -

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Benedict was "a great theologian whose UK visit in 2010 was an historic moment for both Catholics and non-Catholics throughout our country."

AFP

