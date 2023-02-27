 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz tries to enlist India’s help to woo Global South and isolate Russia

Pranay Sharma
Feb 27, 2023 / 03:11 PM IST

Surveys have shown that though developed economies have united behind the US in its support of Ukraine, the majority of the countries of the ‘Global South’ — poor countries in Latin America, Africa and Asia — have refused to do so.

Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s empathy for the suffering masses in the poor and developing world in the wake of the Ukraine war, and call for India’s help in securing critical supplies to Asia, Africa and Latin America, is a course correction on Berlin’s part aimed at getting the support of the ‘Global South’ to isolate Russia.

Since the war began, the United States and most countries in the West have tried to project the conflict as a fight between democracy and autocracy. However, beyond the rich and developed countries, there have been few who accepted the framing of the Ukraine war as such.

India, the largest democracy in the world, is one of the countries that has refused to jump on to the Western bandwagon against Russia.

