General Pervez Musharraf: A tragic figure who failed to earn his nation’s respect, despite intensely yearning for it

C Uday Bhaskar
Feb 05, 2023 / 05:14 PM IST

From architect of the 1999 Kargil misadventure and Janus-faced US ally in the post 9/11 global war on terror to backchannel peace proponent with India, Musharraf was done in by his recklessness and lack of political convictions

Pakistan former President Pervez Musharraf passed away in Dubai, after a prolonged illness.

Former Pakistan President and army chief General Pervez Musharraf who passed away in Dubai was a complex and impetuous leader. He combined a penchant for reckless military adventurism (Kargil)  and yet had the ability to pursue more than once a peace dialogue with India – a nation that he detested, but also professing a love for its Hindi film songs!

Kargil Fiasco

Musharraf will be remembered for his feckless audacity when he embarked on the imprudent Kargil war in 1999 – a year after both India and Pakistan had acquired nuclear weapons. This was a solo tactical decision, whose strategic enormity by way of likely implications for regional stability was neither shared with the civilian political leadership (Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif) nor the rest of the military. At the time, even the Pakistani air force and navy were not kept in the operational loop by Gen Musharraf.

India, with the astute Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the helm of national affairs prevailed in Kargil – albeit at considerable human cost in lives lost – and the US brokered a Pakistani withdrawal in July 1999 that was humiliating for the General.