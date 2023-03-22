 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

Fumio Kishida offers Ukraine support, invites Volodymyr Zelenskiy to join G-7 summit

Bloomberg
Mar 22, 2023 / 06:59 AM IST

Fumio Kishida, the last leader from a G-7 country to visit since Ukraine was attacked more than a year ago, made the trip after stopping in New Delhi to pressure Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join other leaders in shunning Russia over its aggression. Japan is set to host the G-7 summit in Hiroshima.

Fumio Kishida and Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, making his first visit to Kyiv since Russia’s invasion, offered strong support to Ukraine and invited President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to participate in the Group of Seven summit in May.

Kishida, the last leader from a G-7 country to visit since Ukraine was attacked more than a year ago, made the trip after stopping in New Delhi to pressure Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join other leaders in shunning Russia over its aggression. Japan is set to host the G-7 summit in Hiroshima.

“Japan will support Ukraine until peace is restored,” Kishida said Tuesday at a news press conference with Zelenskiy in Kyiv.

The visit by Kishida to a country with a pressing security risk is a departure from Japanese precedent and serves as the clearest sign yet of support from Tokyo for Zelenskiy. The Ukraine leader has spoken with Kishida at online conferences and addressed Japan’s parliament through a video link in March of last year.