 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried released on $250 million bond

Reuters
Dec 23, 2022 / 06:44 AM IST

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have accused him of stealing billions of dollars in FTX customer funds to plug losses at his hedge fund, Alameda Research.

FTX Founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried

Sam Bankman-Fried was released on a $250 million bond package on Thursday while he awaits trial on fraud charges related to the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have accused him of stealing billions of dollars in FTX customer funds to plug losses at his hedge fund, Alameda Research.

Bankman-Fried was not asked to enter a plea on Thursday. He has previously acknowledged risk-management failures at FTX, but has said he does not believe he has criminal liability. His defense lawyer, Mark Cohen, declined to comment after the hearing in Manhattan federal court.

After the hearing, the one-time billionaire was surrounded by photographers as he exited the lower Manhattan courthouse and entered a black SUV. He sported facial stubble and a gray suit - a far cry for the shorts and t-shirt he became notorious for wearing in public appearances while running FTX.

Nicolas Roos, a prosecutor, told U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel Gorenstein that the bail package would require Bankman-Fried to surrender his passport and remain in home confinement at his parents' home in Palo Alto, California. He would also be required to undergo regular mental health treatment and evaluation.

Roos said the package was "highly restrictive." He said that while Bankman-Fried had carried out a "fraud of epic proportions," he had no history of flight and his financial assets had reduced significantly.