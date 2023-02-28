 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Frightful February Ends Call to Buy Everything in Emerging Asia

Bloomberg
Feb 28, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST

Outflows from north Asian stocks are gathering pace, regional currencies are languishing at multi-month lows and global funds are dumping local bonds in a particularly brutal February for risk assets.

On the right, a Chinese map issued in the midst of the 1962 war indicating what they claim were Indian incursions (blue dots). On the left, the Foreign Languages Press, Peking 1974 publication of Premier Zhou’s letter to Afro-Asian leaders on the Sino-Indian boundary issue on November 15, 1962.

In just one month, emerging Asian assets have gone from a buy to sell. And all signs point to continued caution as March draws near.

Outflows from north Asian stocks are gathering pace, regional currencies are languishing at multi-month lows and global funds are dumping local bonds in a particularly brutal February for risk assets. The optimism has evaporated as a repricing of US rate-hike bets fueled a jump in the dollar and Treasury yields.

The brief rally in developing-nation assets highlights the difficulty in calling the peak in US rates, as robust data dash hopes for a Federal Reserve pivot. Most analysts don’t see a recovery just yet, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. warning that emerging-market debt may face a repeat of the risks seen in 2022.

“The repricing of rates has put paid to the rally in emerging markets and rates, and it’s hard to see a turnaround,” TD Securities strategists including Mark McCormick wrote in a note. “USD strength can persist for a bit longer, as the market tries to navigate the balance of global growth recovery and higher rates.”