France and UK sign agreement to curb Channel crossings

Nov 14, 2022 / 03:50 PM IST

The UK and French interior ministers signed an agreement on Monday that will see more police patrol beaches in northern France in an attempt to stop people trying to cross the English Channel in small boats  a regular source of friction between the two countries.

The British government has agreed to pay France some 72.2 million euros (USD 75 million) in 2022-2023  almost 10 million euros more than under an existing deal  in exchange for France increasing its security presence by 40 per cent across sea access points on the coast.

That includes 350 more gendarmes and police guarding beaches in Calais and Dunkirk, as well as more use of drones and night vision equipment to help officers detect crossings.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and British Home Secretary Suella Braverman signed the agreement in Paris.

It contains proposals to fight crime across migration routes, with the two ministers agreeing that their countries would harvest information from intercepted migrants to help tackle smuggling networks.

No specific target for boat interceptions was included in the agreement.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the deal would mean a 40 per cent increase in the number of patrols happening, and for the first time, British officials embedded in French operations to strengthen co-ordination and the effectiveness of our operations. He said the agreement would be a foundation for even greater co-operation in the months ahead. The UK receives fewer asylum-seekers than many European nations, including Italy, France and Germany, but thousands of migrants from around the world travel to northern France each year in hopes of crossing the Channel. Some want to reach the UK because they have friends or family there, others because they speak English or because it's perceived to be easy to find work.