Football legend Pele hospitalised again; daughter assures 'no emergency'

Brazilian football legend Pele has been hospitalized again, but there is "no emergency," his daughter said Wednesday, the latest health issue for the 82-year-old icon, who has been in treatment following a colon tumor.

"He is in the hospital regulating medication," Pele's daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram.

"There is (no) emergency or new dire prediction... We appreciate the concern and love."

Pele has been undergoing regular chemotherapy treatments since being diagnosed with colon cancer last year.

He had surgery to remove the tumor in September 2021, spending a month in the hospital.

Considered by many the greatest footballer of all time, Edson Arantes do Nascimento -- Pele's real name -- has suffered from increasingly fragile health in recent years.

The only player in history to win three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970), Pele had one of the most storied careers in sport, scoring more than 1,000 goals before retiring in 1977. His public appearances have grown increasingly rare, but he maintains an active presence on social media -- recently telling the Brazilian national team he was counting on them to "bring this trophy home" from the 2022 World Cup

