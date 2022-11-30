 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Football legend Pele hospitalised again; daughter assures 'no emergency'

AFP
Nov 30, 2022 / 10:34 PM IST

"He is in the hospital regulating medication," Pele's daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram.

File image of Pele

Brazilian football legend Pele has been hospitalized again, but there is "no emergency," his daughter said Wednesday, the latest health issue for the 82-year-old icon, who has been in treatment following a colon tumor.

"There is (no) emergency or new dire prediction... We appreciate the concern and love."

Pele has been undergoing regular chemotherapy treatments since being diagnosed with colon cancer last year.

He had surgery to remove the tumor in September 2021, spending a month in the hospital.

Considered by many the greatest footballer of all time, Edson Arantes do Nascimento -- Pele's real name -- has suffered from increasingly fragile health in recent years.