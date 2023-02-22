 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Five Charts Showing Impact of Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

Bloomberg
Feb 22, 2023 / 12:15 PM IST

Here are five charts showing how the Russian attack against Ukraine affected the country’s economy and how it funds its wartime budget.

October 8, 2022: 'miracle' bridge bombed | Russia's prestige takes a severe battering on October 8 when Putin's much-vaunted "miracle" bridge linking the Russian mainland to the occupied Crimea peninsula across the Kerch Strait is partly blown up. Ukrainian social media lights up in rejoicing at the sight of black smoke and flames billowing from a despised symbol of Russia's annexation of Crimea. Kyiv denies being behind the attack. This picture was taken by an amateur photographer in the Crimean city of Kerch, who asked to remain anonymous. (Source: AFP)

Economic Hardship

The Russian invasion dealt an unprecedented blow to Ukraine’s economy. Gross domestic product may grow by 0.3% this year amid weak economic activity, the central bank estimates. The economy is expected to slowly pick up pace when security risks subside.

Budget Funding 

Ukraine relied on a combination of foreign and local sources to finance its wartime budget last year. The main domestic support came from the central bank and war bonds issued by the Finance Ministry. The US, the European Union and the International Monetary Fund were the biggest international backers.