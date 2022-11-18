 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
First TVs, now tortillas: US companies set minimum prices to halt discounting

Reuters
Nov 18, 2022 / 06:55 AM IST

As a result, shoppers face fewer discounts for everyday purchases at a time when inflation is around 8%, and as retailers look to unload hundreds of billions of dollars of excess inventory.

Makers of everything from toys to tortillas are increasingly setting minimum prices on their goods to maintain profits and limit price cutting as retailers like Walmart Inc and Amazon.com Inc try to grab sales from each other online.

For many years manufacturers set the lowest price at which retailers could advertise certain big-ticket items like TVs. They wanted to stop shoppers who scoped out an item on the showroom floor, and then went online to find it advertised by another retailer at a lower price, from buying it there.

Now, as shoppers stick with the pandemic habit of buying more household basics online, companies such as Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL.N) have in recent months used what are known as minimum advertised price policies on less expensive products like its Optic White Pro Series toothpaste on Amazon, a person familiar with the matter said.

The Pro Series toothpaste, now advertised for about $9.96 on Amazon, is a higher-margin product where Colgate wants to protect its profits amid soaring costs.

As a result, consumers have struggled to find a lower advertised price anywhere else.