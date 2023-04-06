 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

Finland’s surprise decision to join NATO is no security guarantee against Russia

Pranay Sharma
Apr 06, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST

Finland’s decision to join the Western military alliance when the chances of a conventional war between Russia and the US is being widely speculated, more than a year after the former invaded neighbour Ukraine, is surprising.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, center, participates in a media conference (AP Photo)

Finland’s decision to break its decade-old military non-alignment to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) has been hailed in the Western world. but it is unlikely to enhance the Nordic country’s security against a future attack from Russia.

The timing of its joining NATO has surprised many observers.

Although it has fought two wars with Russia in the past, Finland remained neutral through the Cold War between the former Soviet Union and the United States.

So its decision to join the Western military alliance when the chances of a conventional war between Russia and the US are being widely speculated, more than a year after the former invaded neighbour Ukraine, has been surprising.