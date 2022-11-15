 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Fed may slow pace of rate hikes soon: Lael Brainard

Reuters
Nov 15, 2022 / 07:12 AM IST

"I think it will probably be appropriate soon to move to a slower pace of increases, but I think what’s really important to emphasize is... we have additional work to do," Brainard said in an interview with Bloomberg in Washington.

The Federal Reserve will likely soon slow its interest rates hikes, Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard signaled on Monday, as the U.S. central bank tries to figure out how high borrowing costs need to go and how long they should stay there to bring down inflation.

"I think it will probably be appropriate soon to move to a slower pace of increases, but I think what’s really important to emphasize is... we have additional work to do," Brainard said in an interview with Bloomberg in Washington.

"It's really going to be an exercise on watching the data carefully and trying to assess how much restraint there is and how much additional restraint is going to be necessary, and sustained for how long, and those are the kinds of judgments that lie ahead for us," she said.

Brainard is the second ranking Fed official in as many days, along with Governor Christopher Waller on Sunday, to indicate the Fed is ready to begin moving in smaller rate hike increments as soon as its December meeting, while still emphasizing what Brainard called the central bank's "resolve" to keep pushing rates higher as needed to battle a surge of inflation.

The Fed raised its policy rate early this month to a range of 3.75%-4%, its fourth straight 75-basis-point interest-rate hike, as it seeks to rein in demand for goods, services, and labor so as to reduce inflation that's running more than three times the Fed's 2% target.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has signaled that the central bank's next move may be smaller to give the Fed more scope to judge how the rapid rate hikes it has approved so far this year are affecting the economy, an impact that may only be apparent over many months.