Bloomberg
Apr 26, 2023 / 06:47 AM IST

‘Fear Gauge’ owner eyes more short-term tools after one-day VIX

The world’s largest options exchange, nearing 50 years since its founding, plans to follow the launch of its one-day volatility index with more tools that capture near-term market swings.

On Monday, Cboe Global Markets Inc., the firm behind the Cboe Volatility Index (ticker VIX), known as Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” started the VIX1D Index, which measures volatility over a single day. This followed the exchange’s expansion of “zero-day-to-expiry” options, or 0DTE, in 2022.

“It’s the continuation of being able to measure and provide to the marketplace a benchmark that shows the market what volatility is at different tenors,” Cboe Chief Executive Officer Ed Tilly said in an interview ahead of the VIX1D launch.

 