Explainer: Who is behind Hindenburg, the company that is shorting Adani?

Reuters
Jan 26, 2023 / 06:27 AM IST

Hindenburg has a track-record of finding corporate wrongdoings and placing bets against the companies.

Short-seller Hindenburg Research disclosed on Wednesday short positions in India's Adani Group, citing potential stock manipulation and accounting fraud in a report. The allegations sent bonds and shares in the conglomerate's companies down.

WHAT IS HINDENBURG RESEARCH

Founded in 2017 by Nathan Anderson, Hindenburg Research is a forensic financial research firm which analyses equity, credit and derivatives. On its website, Hindenburg says it looks for "man-made disasters," such as accounting irregularities, mismanagement and undisclosed related-party transactions. The company invests its own capital.