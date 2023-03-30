 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EU reaches provisional deal to raise renewable energy target

Associated Press
Mar 30, 2023 / 03:30 PM IST

European Union countries and negotiators from the EU’s parliament reached a provisional deal Thursday to raise the share of renewables in the bloc’s energy mix, another step to accelerate its green transition.

The European Council, which represents the 27 member nations, said the agreement reached after all-night negotiations would raise the renewable energy target to 42.5% of total consumption by 2030. The current goal is 32%.

To meet the EU's goal of becoming climate neutral by 2050, the EU’s executive commission supported a target of 45%. The council and the European Parliament left a door open for such an increase, agreeing on "an additional 2.5% indicative top up that would allow to reach 45%."

Russia’s war in Ukraine has accelerated the EU’s green transition. The bloc reduced its dependency on Russian fossil fuels and increased its renewable energy use over the past year.