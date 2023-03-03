 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Elon Musk's 'Master Plan' for Tesla fails to charge up investors

Reuters
Mar 03, 2023 / 10:41 AM IST

Elon Musk and more than a dozen executives laid out fresh plans to cut assembly costs by half, invest in a new plant in Mexico and discussed the company's innovation in managing its operations at Tesla's investor day on Wednesday.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Tesla Inc's shares fell about 7% on Thursday, after Chief Executive Elon Musk and team's nearly four-hour presentation failed to impress investors looking out for an announcement on an affordable electric car.

Musk and more than a dozen executives laid out fresh plans to cut assembly costs by half, invest in a new plant in Mexico and discussed the company's innovation in managing its operations at Tesla's investor day on Wednesday.

However, the event, where Musk revealed the EV maker's 'Master Plan 3', was short on details about the timeline for the concepts presented and any new Tesla products.

"The biggest surprise coming out of Tesla investor day is that there wasn't a surprise," Guido Petrelli, founder of Merlin Investor.