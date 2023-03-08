 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elon Musk says Twitter could be cash flow-positive next quarter

Reuters
Mar 08, 2023 / 06:08 AM IST

Elon Musk, who was speaking at an investor conference that was webcast, said it was "startling" how poorly Twitter managed to make money off its messaging service.

Twitter Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Tuesday that the company had "a shot" at being cash flow-positive next quarter, as costs have been cut and users have risen.

Musk, who was speaking at an investor conference that was webcast, said it was "startling" how poorly Twitter managed to make money off its messaging service.

The company has cut costs sharply, including layoffs, under Musk, who offered the cash flow-positive target as he described efforts to cut expenditures, or cash burn.

Twitter has been marked by chaos and uncertainty since the billionaire, who is also CEO of electric car maker Tesla Inc , acquired Twitter for $44 billion in October. On Monday, Twitter suffered a bug that prevented thousands of users from accessing links, its sixth major outage since the beginning of the year, according to internet watchdog group NetBlocks.