Elon Musk says he made some Tesla decisions without board nod, defends $56 billion pay

Reuters
Nov 17, 2022 / 06:26 AM IST

Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta sued Musk and the board in 2018 and hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over Tesla's board to obtain an outsized compensation package that did not require him to work at the electric car maker full-time.

Elon Musk said in court on Wednesday that he made some Tesla Inc decisions without the approval of the company's directors, as he defended his $56 billion pay package against claims that he dictated its terms to a compliant board.

Questioned by Tornetta's lawyer, Greg Varallo, Musk rejected claims that his pay package goals were easy to achieve.

"The amount of pain, no words can express," Musk said in a near-whisper, describing the effort required to get the company from brink of failure in 2017 to explosive growth. "It's pain I would not wish to inflict upon anyone."

Varallo repeatedly sought to portray Tesla as a company under the grip of Musk, the world's richest person, and tried to show that Musk bypassed Tesla's board on several occasions.

For example, Musk said he made a unilateral call on ending Tesla's acceptance of Bitcoin cryptocurrency and acknowledged that the board was not informed before he told analysts in October that Tesla's board was considering buying back up to $10 billion of stock.