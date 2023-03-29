 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Risks to society': Elon Musk, experts, in an open letter urge pause on AI systems

Moneycontrol News
Mar 30, 2023 / 10:33 AM IST

The letter also detailed potential risks to society and civilization by human-competitive AI systems in the form of economic and political disruptions.

Joining more than 1000 experts in signing an open letter, Elon Musk and a group of artificial intelligence experts and industry executives are calling for a six-month pause in training systems more powerful than OpenAI's newly launched model GPT-4, citing potential risks to society and humanity.

The letter, issued by the non-profit Future of Life Institute and signed by Musk, Stability AI CEO Emad Mostaque, researchers at Alphabet-owned DeepMind, as well as AI heavyweights Yoshua Bengio and Stuart Russell, called for a pause on advanced AI development until shared safety protocols for such designs were developed, implemented and audited by independent experts.

"Powerful AI systems should be developed only once we are confident that their effects will be positive and their risks will be manageable," the letter said.

The experts pointed out that OpenAI itself recently acknowledged it may soon be necessary to “get an independent review before starting to train future systems”.