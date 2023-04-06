 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dunzo secures $75 million funding, lays off 30% of staff: Report

Reuters
Apr 06, 2023 / 10:16 AM IST

The layoffs, which will affect over 300 workers, is part of a rejig announced by founder and Chief Executive Officer Kabeer Biswas at a town hall on Wednesday, the newspaper reported, citing several people aware of the matter.

Indian online delivery platform Dunzo has secured funding of $75 million through convertible notes and is laying off about 30% of its staff as it plans a revamp of its business model, the Economic Times reported on Thursday.

Key backers Reliance Retail and Alphabet Inc have added about $50 million of the funding, with other existing investors putting in the rest, the newspaper reported.

Dunzo, Google and Reliance Retail did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for a comment.