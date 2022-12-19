Drone attack on Ukraine capital: Kyiv military administration

Ukraine's capital was hit by drone strikes early Monday morning, the Kyiv city military administration said, urging people to heed an air alert.

"The enemy is attacking the capital," the administration posted on Telegram. "At the moment, 9 enemy UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) have already been shot down in the airspace of Kyiv."

It added that the Russian forces were using barrage ammunition from "Shaheds", Iran-made weapons that have pummelled the capital in recent weeks.

The city's civil administration announced an initial air alert at 1:56 am (2356 GMT) which lasted for just over three hours. A second siren at 524 am (0324 GMT) was called off within a half hour.