Debates at Davos: The biggest stories from the World Economic Forum meet

Curated by : Ravi Hari
Jan 21, 2023 / 06:43 AM IST

An overview of the key talks and papers presented in Davos in 2023 (Image: World Economic Forum)

The World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting has concluded. The 53rd Annual Meeting in Davos from January 16 to 20 was held on the theme, ‘Cooperation in a Fragmented World’. The Annual Meeting provided leaders from across the world a platform to engage in constructive, forward-looking dialogues and help find solutions.

Ukraine War, energy and food crises, climate crisis, globalisation, inflation, global economy, supply chain crisis, and cybersecurity were among the topics that dominated the five days of debate.

An overview of the key talks and papers presented in Davos in 2023

Global Risks Report

Ahead of the WEF's Annual Meeting, the Global Risks Report 2023 highlighted Serious risks we might encounter during the next 10 years. While the report said cost of living will be the main global danger in the next two years, the next ten years will be dominated by climate action failure.

Crystal Awards ceremony