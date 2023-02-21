 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Death toll rises after fresh earthquake hits Turkey-Syria border

Reuters
Feb 21, 2023 / 10:58 AM IST

Monday's quake, this time with a magnitude of 6.4, was centred near the southern Turkish city of Antakya and was felt in Syria, Egypt and Lebanon. It struck at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

Researchers at The University of Texas at Austin, US, discovered that a frictional phenomenon could be key to understanding when and how violently a fault -- a fracture or zone of fractures between two blocks of rock -- moves.

Six people were killed in an earthquake which struck the border region of Turkey and Syria, CNN Turk reported on Tuesday, two weeks after a larger quake killed more than 47,000 people and damaged or destroyed hundreds of thousands of homes.

Monday's quake, this time with a magnitude of 6.4, was centred near the southern Turkish city of Antakya and was felt in Syria, Egypt and Lebanon. It struck at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

CNN Turk showed a rescue team climbing a ladder to enter one building where some people had been trapped after the latest tremor. It said the quake struck while people were in the already damaged building to retrieve possessions before it was demolished.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 294 people were injured in Monday evening's earthquake, with 18 seriously hurt and transported to hospitals in Adana and Dortyol.