 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Crypto giant Binance moved $400 million from US partner to firm managed by CEO Changpeng Zhao

Reuters
Feb 17, 2023 / 06:54 AM IST

Over the first three months of 2021, more than $400 million flowed from the Binance.US account at California-based Silvergate Bank to this trading firm, Merit Peak Ltd, according to records for the quarter, which were reviewed by Reuters.

Binance

Global cryptocurrency exchange Binance had secret access to a bank account belonging to its purportedly independent U.S. partner and transferred large sums of money from the account to a trading firm managed by Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, banking records and company messages show.

Over the first three months of 2021, more than $400 million flowed from the Binance.US account at California-based Silvergate Bank to this trading firm, Merit Peak Ltd, according to records for the quarter, which were reviewed by Reuters. The Binance.US account was registered under the name of BAM Trading, the U.S. exchange's operating company, according to the records. Company messages show the transfers to Merit Peak began in late 2020.

Reuters couldn't determine the reason for the transfers or whether any of the money belonged to Binance.US customers. The exchange's public terms of use at the time said its customers' dollar deposits were held at Silvergate and a Nevada-based custodian firm called Prime Trust LLC. Prime Trust made $650 million in wire transfer deposits into the Binance.US account during the quarter, the bank records show.

A Binance.US spokesperson, Kimberly Soward, did not address Reuters' questions about the transfers detailed in the bank records. In a statement, she said Reuters' reporting used "outdated information" without elaborating further. She added: "Merit Peak is neither trading nor providing any kind of services on the Binance.US platform" and "only Binance.US employees have access" to the bank accounts of the U.S. company. Soward didn't specify when Merit Peak's activities ceased.