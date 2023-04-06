 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Reuters
Apr 06, 2023 / 06:29 AM IST

Crisis jolts Wall Street bankers already resigned to tough job market

Wall Street bankers face an increasingly gloomy job market after last month's banking crisis worsened an already bleak outlook for pay and staffing.

The failure of two U.S. banks - Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank - shook confidence in the industry and prompted government intervention to protect the financial system. That turbulence may prompt banks to pare back their lending and slow economic activity, according to industry experts.

The increased risks come after a lackluster 2022, when rising interest rates, inflation and the fallout from the war in Ukraine prompted consumers and companies to pull back on spending, bringing down the volume of initial public offerings, share and debt sales as well as mergers and acquisitions.

Bankers' bonuses, which are partly determined by revenue from the deals they strike, fell accordingly.