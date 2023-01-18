 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Crippling economy, food & drug shortage, miffed china: Why Pakistan PM is begging India for help

News18
Jan 18, 2023 / 03:32 PM IST

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Sharif has reportedly demanded “honest talks” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Kashmir issue as “three wars with India have introduced extra distress, poverty and unemployment” (File photo)

According to a source in the Pakistan finance ministry, the government has prepared a proposal to restore trade with India, as it seems the only ‘viable and easy option’ to import basics such as vegetables, wheat, rice and medicines after the flash floods fury.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir sought $4 billion financial aid from the UAE and Saudi Arabia to ensure the country does not plunge into default amid shrinking foreign exchange reserves.

According to a top source within the government, the UAE had conveyed it clearly to Pakistan to review its policies and plan better relations with neighbours (India).

Recently, Sharif has reportedly demanded “honest talks” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Kashmir issue as “three wars with India have introduced extra distress, poverty and unemployment”.

A Pakistan English daily also pointed out while Pakistan is sliding deeper into economic crisis, Sharif is “begging” the world for financial support, while India is “progressing” day by day.

Let’s look at the top 10 reasons why the Pakistan’s PM is seeking help from India: