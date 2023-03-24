 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CPPIB is said to explore buying out ReNew energy shareholders

Bloomberg
Mar 24, 2023 / 12:31 PM IST

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is exploring buying the shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc that it doesn’t already own and taking the Nasdaq-listed firm private, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The asset manager is in talks with advisers to weigh a tender offer, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. CPPIB is the controlling shareholder in ReNew, the people said, adding that talks are ongoing and no final decision has been reached.

Delisting of the Gurugram, India-based power producer will give CPPIB greater control over the firm that competes with deep-pocketed rivals. India presents a massive opportunity for clean energy developers as it aims to almost triple non-fossil fuel power capacity to 500 gigawatts by 2030.