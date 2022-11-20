 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

COP27 ends with historic compensation fund; delivers less on other issues

PTI
Nov 20, 2022 / 07:57 PM IST

India termed COP27 "historic" for securing an agreement on establishing a fund to address loss and damage due to climate change-induced disasters, saying "the world has waited far too long for this".

The UN climate summit in Egypt concluded on Sunday with a landmark decision to establish a fund to address loss and damage, but the outcome on other crucial issues such as India's call for phase down of all fossil fuels reflected little progress.

India termed COP27 "historic" for securing an agreement on establishing a fund to address loss and damage due to climate change-induced disasters, saying "the world has waited far too long for this".

On the establishment of a work programme on climate action in agriculture and food security, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said the responsibilities to reduce emissions should not be shifted to smallholder farmers.

"For India, there were many positives to be drawn from COP27. The most significant for us was the inclusion of sustainable lifestyle in the Sharm El-Sheikh Implementation Plan.

"It is Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi who has made the pitch for an environmentally-friendly lifestyle, through his mantra of Mission LiFE and the world today moved in that direction," a blog post by Yadav read.

The summit was scheduled to conclude on Friday but went into overtime as negotiators pushed for an agreement on issues such as mitigation, loss and damage fund and adaptation.