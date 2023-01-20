 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CIA Director William Burns recently traveled to Ukraine to meet Volodymyr Zelenskyy: US official

Jan 20, 2023 / 06:15 AM IST

"Director Burns traveled to Kyiv, where he met with Ukrainian intelligence counterparts as well as President Zelenskiy and reinforced our continued support for Ukraine and its defense against Russian aggression," the U.S. official, who declined to be identified, said.

CIA Director William Burns recently traveled in secret to Ukraine's capital to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a U.S. official told Reuters on Thursday.

The official declined to say when the visit took place. The Washington Post, which first reported the visit, said it took place at the end of last week.

Burns briefed Zelenskiy on his expectations on Russia's upcoming military plans, the newspaper said, adding he also acknowledged that at some point U.S. assistance would be harder to come by.

Zelensky and his senior intelligence officials discussed how long Ukraine could expect U.S. and Western assistance to continue after Republicans won a narrow majority in the U.S. House of Representatives in the midterm elections, the Washington Post reported, citing sources.

Zelenskiy and his aides came away from last week's meeting with the impression that U.S. support for Kyiv remained strong, the newspaper said.