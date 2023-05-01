 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chinese aggression, Ukraine war look set to top the agenda at G7, Quad summits

Pranay Sharma
May 01, 2023 / 01:58 PM IST

For India, the summits come at a time when, despite several rounds of negotiations, China has declined to disengage its troops from areas on the Sino-Indian border occupied unilaterally by Chinese troops.

G7 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Group of Seven and the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) summits in May --- meetings where China’s aggressive rise in the Indo-Pacific will be in focus.

While the two summits are taking place in the backdrop of the devastating Ukraine war, they also come in the midst of concerns in the region over China’s aggressive policy towards Taiwan and other countries with which Beijing has territorial disputes.

For India, it comes at a time when, despite several rounds of negotiations, China has declined to disengage its troops from areas on the Sino-Indian border occupied unilaterally by Chinese troops by breaking the status quo.

Modi will first attend the summit of the G7, grouping of the world’s most developed economies, in Japan on May 23. He will travel to Australia thereafter.